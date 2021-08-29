Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $17.79 Million Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 246,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,789,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of CBRE Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CBRE Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,646,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $95.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

