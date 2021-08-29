Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $18.34 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Okta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $102,838,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 104.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,966,000 after purchasing an additional 401,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $262.38 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

