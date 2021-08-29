Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,925 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,572,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Best Buy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,535,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 582.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 328,631 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 280,457 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.21. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $2,308,929.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

