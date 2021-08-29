Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Dover at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Dover by 3.7% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $174.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.76. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $175.33. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

