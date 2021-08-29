Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,590,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

