Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Qorvo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

