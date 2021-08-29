Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Xylem by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $136.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

