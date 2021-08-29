Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,295,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Gartner at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $307.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.98. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $4,074,863. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

