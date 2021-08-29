Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 479,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,705,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Aflac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Aflac by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

