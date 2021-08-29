Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 563,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,299,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of PPL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 114.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PPL by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,160,000 after buying an additional 207,761 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of PPL by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 270,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 101,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 879,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 62,220 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.