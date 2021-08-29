Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,341,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,117,000 after purchasing an additional 452,136 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 189,027 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after acquiring an additional 431,132 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.51.

WLTW stock opened at $219.30 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

