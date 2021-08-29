Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 235,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Fortive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.07 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.