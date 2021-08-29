Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,549,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $322.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.