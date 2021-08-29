Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,738 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Fortinet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 56.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $5,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $316.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.84. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $317.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

