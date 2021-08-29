Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 127,743 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,743 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,161,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of First Republic Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $53,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.45. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

