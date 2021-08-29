Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $12.91 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 179,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,913,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.