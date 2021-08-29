Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $14.24 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,243,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $355.22 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

