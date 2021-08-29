Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $18.68 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 429,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Sun Life Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,565 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,421,000 after purchasing an additional 845,983 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

