Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $19.31 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 253,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,310,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of D.R. Horton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 57.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 489.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 24,800.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

