Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,295,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Gartner at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gartner by 251.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Gartner by 8.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 12.7% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT opened at $307.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $312.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $4,074,863. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

