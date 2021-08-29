Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,527,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,562,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $384.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

