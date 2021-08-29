Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $20,031,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $121,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,565.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,466.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $926.88 and a 12-month high of $1,577.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.