Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 254,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,149,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PCAR opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

