Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,879,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of SVB Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $574.48 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $564.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.