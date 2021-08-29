Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,383,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

TSCO opened at $192.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.25. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

