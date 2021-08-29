Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,956,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $7,160,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 536,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 189,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRU opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $121.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRU. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

