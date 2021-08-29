Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,298,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Waters as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Creative Planning grew its stake in Waters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Waters by 66.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Waters by 13.4% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 21,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $407.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.63. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $412.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

