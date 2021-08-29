Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $587.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $546.25. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $588.34.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

