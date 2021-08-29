Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $25,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 442,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 307,084 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 881,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 235,378 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth $8,972,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MBT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

