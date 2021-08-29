Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA traded down $18.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,188,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,750,108. The stock has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.