Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.58% of Modine Manufacturing worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220,211 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,334 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 218,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 190,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.45. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

