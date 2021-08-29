ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Financial Comparison

Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boomer and ModivCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boomer $11.47 million 0.96 -$15.56 million N/A N/A ModivCare $1.37 billion 2.00 $88.84 million $6.95 28.14

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

Profitability

This table compares Boomer and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boomer N/A N/A N/A ModivCare 3.93% 26.57% 8.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boomer and ModivCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00 ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

ModivCare has a consensus target price of $186.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.89%. Given ModivCare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Boomer.

Summary

ModivCare beats Boomer on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment. The Boomer Botanic division engages in the research, development, acquisition, licensing and sales of specialized natural products which have FDA compliant ingredients and are impactful on the endocannabinoid system. The Personal Protection Equipment division comprises of selling face masks and other personal protection equipment like coverings gloves, and gowns and hand sanitizers. It sells health and wellness products and services geared toward alleviating pain, anxiety and improving general wellness through its proprietary lines of CB5 products. Boomer Naturals PPE established in 2020, offers consumers and businesses quality and reliable PPE. Boomer Naturals’ products are available online, Boomer Naturals retail store as well as CVS, Tommy Bahama retail locations, and resorts and golf shops across the country. The company was founde

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc. provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services for health plans. The Personal Care segment consists of non-medical home care to Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The company was founded by Fletcher Jay McCusker in December 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

