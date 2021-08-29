MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0073 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $1,753.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00109860 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 148.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 231,314,785 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.