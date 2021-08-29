MONK Price Tops $0.0768 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $995,385.18 and $1,018.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MONK has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007739 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.