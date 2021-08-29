Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in August

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the July 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAUTF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

