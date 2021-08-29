Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $372.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

