Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $20.74 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $355.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

