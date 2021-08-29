Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $266.53 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.