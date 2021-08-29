Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 77.4% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

