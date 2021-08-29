Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 734.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

