Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 54,447 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,447 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 58.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 76,958 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $219,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $2,464,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $104.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $11,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.81.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

