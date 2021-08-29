Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 770 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 49.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after acquiring an additional 786,285 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $82,150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $131.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.