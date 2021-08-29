Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $377.85 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

