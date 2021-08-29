MoonTrust Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $10,286.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

