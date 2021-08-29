Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 485,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,931,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,298,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 136,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HY opened at $58.29 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $980.50 million, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

