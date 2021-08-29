Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Eagle Bancorp worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

