Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Kosmos Energy worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $951.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

