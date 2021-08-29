Morgan Stanley Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of nVent Electric worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 40.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NVT opened at $34.50 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

