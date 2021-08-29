Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Omeros worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities boosted their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

