Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $105.45. 5,900,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

